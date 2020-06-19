-
-
Vaughn Taylor comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Taylor finished his round tied for 28th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Vaughn Taylor's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 93 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.