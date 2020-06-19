Tyrrell Hatton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his round tied for 22nd at 7 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Tyrrell Hatton had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hatton's 185 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hatton had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hatton's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 7 under for the round.