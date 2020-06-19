Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Duncan finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Tyler Duncan had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Duncan hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Duncan had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 7 under for the round.