In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under, Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under, and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Troy Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

Merritt got a double bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.