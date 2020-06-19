In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 11th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Finau got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3934-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

Finau missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Finau went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.