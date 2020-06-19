Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 48th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 11 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 10 under; and Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Tom Hoge chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Tom Hoge at even for the round.

After a 0 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoge's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Hoge's tee shot went 174 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.