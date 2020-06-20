Ted Potter, Jr. hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 147th at 6 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Potter, Jr. went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.