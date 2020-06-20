-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 131st at 2 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Gooch hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.