Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 116th at 1 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Im hit his 106 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
