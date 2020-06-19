Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 147th at 6 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kang's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 117 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Kang went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kang missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 4 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 6 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kang chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.