Stewart Cink shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 29th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Cink hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Cink's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 under for the round.
