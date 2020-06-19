-
Spencer Ralston shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Spencer Ralston hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ralston finished his round tied for 61st at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Ralston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ralston to 1 under for the round.
Ralston tee shot went 199 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Ralston to even for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Ralston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ralston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ralston had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ralston to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Ralston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ralston to 1 under for the round.
