-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 112th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
Kim got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kim to even for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.