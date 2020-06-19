-
-
Shane Lowry posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Lowry finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Shane Lowry had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.