In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Sergio Garcia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Sergio Garcia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.

Garcia hit his drive 315 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Native Area, setting himself up for a birdie on the 15th. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

Garcia missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Garcia's tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Garcia's 115 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 6 under for the round.