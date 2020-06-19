In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Abraham Ancer and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Sepp Straka's tee shot went 319 yards to the native area and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th. This moved Sepp Straka to 3 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Straka chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Straka hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Straka got to the green in 3 and sunk a 2563-foot putt for par. This kept Straka at even for the round.