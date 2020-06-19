-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Ian Poulter, Mark Hubbard tied at the top at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard both carded 7-under 64’s, placing them in a two-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into Friday.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 11th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.