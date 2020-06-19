-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 57th at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Stallings had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
At the 469-yard par-4 third, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 4 under for the round.
After a 228 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.