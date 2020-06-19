In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Scott Piercy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 146th at 5 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-5 15th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Piercy hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Piercy's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.