Scott Brown shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 120th at 1 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
Brown missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Brown chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
