Sam Ryder delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Ryder finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Sam Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Ryder chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 6 under for the round.
