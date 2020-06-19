In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

Burns got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to even for the round.