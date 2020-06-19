In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round in 4th at 10 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Palmer hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Palmer's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Palmer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to 4 under for the round.