In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Ryan Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 104th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 11 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 10 under; and Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Moore's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Moore went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Moore had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.