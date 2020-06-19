-
Ryan Armour shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 third, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Armour reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at 1 under for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
