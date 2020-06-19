-
Russell Knox posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Knox finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Russell Knox had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
