Russell Henley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 69th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 7th at 8 under.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Henley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Henley hit his 105 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 14-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 2 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.