Russell Henley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 69th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 7th at 8 under.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Henley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Henley hit his 105 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 14-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 2 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.
