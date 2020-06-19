-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Rory Sabbatini hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Abraham Ancer and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Sabbatini's 182 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Sabbatini had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Sabbatini's 188 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
