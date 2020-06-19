-
Rory McIlroy delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McIlroy finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Rory McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, McIlroy's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, McIlroy had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.
