Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 122nd at 1 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Sloan chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

At the 549-yard fifth hole par-5, Sloan hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Fairway Bunker. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the day.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan got to the green in 3 and sunk a 1097-foot putt for par. This kept Sloan at 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Sloan got to the green in 3 and sunk a 2122-foot putt for par. This kept Sloan at 2 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at 2 over for the round.