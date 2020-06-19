-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Highlights
Rickie Fowler birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 74th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Fowler's 12 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.
