Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 118th at 1 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Cabrera Bello hit his 136 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Cabrera Bello chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.