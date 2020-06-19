Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 37th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Abraham Ancer and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Malnati hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Malnati's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Malnati had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Malnati's 193 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.