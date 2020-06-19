In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 75th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Patton Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kizzire's 180 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.