Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Rodgers's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
