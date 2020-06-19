In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

Reed got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Reed's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 4 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Reed chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 4 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Reed hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Reed's 126 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 over for the round.

Reed missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.