Pat Perez shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Pat Perez hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 52-foot putt for eagle. This put Perez at 2 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Perez hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Perez's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Perez hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Perez hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 6 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Perez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.
