Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Nate Lashley in the second round at the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lashley finished his round tied for 75th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 ninth, Nate Lashley's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Lashley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Lashley's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
