Michael Thompson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Michael Thompson hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thompson hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 14-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 2 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
