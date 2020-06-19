-
Michael Kim shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
At the 410-yard par-4 first, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
