Michael Gligic shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 104th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 42-foot putt for eagle. This put Gligic at 2 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gligic had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Gligic's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
