In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Max Homa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

Homa got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Homa's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Homa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 under for the round.