-
-
Maverick McNealy putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Maverick McNealy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. McNealy finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 11 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 10 under; and Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
At the 410-yard par-4 first, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Maverick McNealy at 1 under for the round.
McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, McNealy had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 17th, McNealy hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.