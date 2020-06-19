-
Matthew Wolff shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 86th at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Wolff's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Wolff hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
