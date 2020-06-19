  • Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • Matthew NeSmith birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
    Highlights

    Matthew NeSmith birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage

    Matthew NeSmith birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage