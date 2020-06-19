Matthew NeSmith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, NeSmith had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, NeSmith's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, NeSmith's 105 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.