In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Ryan Palmer; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick got to the green in 3 and sunk 3121-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 195-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Fitzpatrick's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.