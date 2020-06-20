Matt Wallace hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Wallace chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Wallace hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Wallace had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 17th, Wallace missed a birdie attempt from 15-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to 3 under for the round.