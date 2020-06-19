Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Kuchar had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kuchar's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kuchar hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kuchar's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.