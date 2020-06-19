In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Matt Jones hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Jones hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Jones chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jones hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Jones's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.