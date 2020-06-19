Matt Every hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 138th at 4 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Every hit his 1308 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Every chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Every had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Every hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Every to even for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Every's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Every's 186 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.